A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the M1 between St Albans and Harpenden. - Credit: Highways England

A multi-vehicle crash blocked the M1 between St Albans and Harpenden this morning.

Police and traffic officers from Highways England worked to clear the vehicles which blocked lanes earlier today (March 12).

At around 11.50am Highways England Tweeted: “The M1 in Hertfordshire is partially blocked northbound between J8 and J9 due to a multi vehicle collision.

“Traffic Officers are en-route to the scene. Please take care past the scene.

“Hertfordshire Police are on scene and clearing the scene, we'll get you moving shortly. Thanks for your patience.”

Around 5 minutes ago officers confirmed that the vehicles had been cleared but one lane remained shut.

They said: “Police have cleared the vehicles involved.

“Traffic has been released however one lane remains closed past the scene. Please take care on approach. Thanks for your patience.”

