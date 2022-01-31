News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Coach driver killed and motorist arrested following M1 collision

Matt Adams

Published: 7:13 AM January 31, 2022
A coach driver has died following a three vehicle collision on the M1.

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway, between junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead and junction 9 for Redbourn, at just before 5.25am yesterday (Sunday).

A lorry, a coach and a silver Volkswagen Polo were involved, and the driver of the coach, a man aged in his 50s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations took place and carriageway repairs were completed.

Sgt Simon Cooper, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened and we are appealing for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to please come forward. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles travelling in the area prior to it.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email simon.cooper@herts.police.uk You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 124 of 30 January, 2022.

· A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving above the alcohol limit and causing death by dangerous driving. She remains in police custody at this time.

