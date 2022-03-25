News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Woman ‘seriously injured’ in Chequer Street crash in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:38 AM March 25, 2022
Updated: 11:42 AM March 25, 2022
A motorcyclist is injured after a crash on Chequer Street in St Albans.

A woman is injured after a crash on Chequer Street in St Albans. - Credit: Archant

A woman has been “seriously injured” after a crash in St Albans city centre this morning.  

Police and the ambulance attended the scene at Chequer Street.  

An eye-witness said: “There’s been a crash in Chequer Street St Albans. 

“Someone has been seriously injured. Police and ambulance are on scene.” 

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Chequer Street in St Albans just after 10.15am today.  

“An adult woman was transported to Watford General Hospital for treatment.” 

Hertfordshire Police have been contacted for a comment.  

