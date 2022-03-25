Updated

A woman is injured after a crash on Chequer Street in St Albans. - Credit: Archant

A woman has been “seriously injured” after a crash in St Albans city centre this morning.

Police and the ambulance attended the scene at Chequer Street.

An eye-witness said: “There’s been a crash in Chequer Street St Albans.

“Someone has been seriously injured. Police and ambulance are on scene.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Chequer Street in St Albans just after 10.15am today.

“An adult woman was transported to Watford General Hospital for treatment.”

Hertfordshire Police have been contacted for a comment.

