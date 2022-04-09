A bus was involved in the crash on the A1081 Luton Road in Harpenden this afternoon (April 9). - Credit: Supplied

Five firefighters, police and the air ambulance were called out after a major crash involving a bus on the A1081 in Hertfordshire this afternoon.

People were left “trapped” following the incident on the Luton Road junction of Cooters End Lane in Harpenden earlier today (April).

Fire crews from Harpenden, St Albans, Markyate, Hemel Hempstead, Luton and Stopsley attended the “large RTC” which was called in just before 4.30pm.

A picture taken at the scene shows a green bus, thought to be an Arriva service, with extensive damage to the front – surrounded by emergency services.

A spokesperson for the Herfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “I can confirm that we did attend an RTC, persons trapped, involving a large vehicle on Luton Road in Harpenden.

“The call was received at 16:28. It was a large RTC on the Luton Road junction with Cooters End Lane.

“Five fire engines from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, the Rescue Support Unit, police, the East of England Ambulance Service and HEMS Air Ambulance attended.”

