Published: 4:37 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM January 29, 2021

Workmen tackling the burst water main in Chequer Street. Picture thanks to Craig Shepheard. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Work is underway to repair a burst water main on Chequer Street in St Albans.

All traffic through the city centre is expected to be diverted for several hours, so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

