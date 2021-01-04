Breaking
Air ambulances called after three people injured in crash
Published: 3:36 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 3:47 PM January 4, 2021
Multiple emergency vehicles, including two air ambulances, have been called to the scene of a crash in St Albans.
Police were called at 1.48pm today to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike at the junction of Harpenden Road and Batchwood Drive.
The ambulance service also attended the scene, and three people have been injured.
Road closures have been put in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
