Air ambulances called after three people injured in crash

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:36 PM January 4, 2021    Updated: 3:47 PM January 4, 2021
Harpenden Road crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Harpenden Road. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Multiple emergency vehicles, including two air ambulances, have been called to the scene of a crash in St Albans.

Police were called at 1.48pm today to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike at the junction of Harpenden Road and Batchwood Drive.

The ambulance service also attended the scene, and three people have been injured. 

Road closures have been put in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

