Air ambulances called after three people injured in crash

Breaking

Published: 3:36 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 3:47 PM January 4, 2021

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Harpenden Road. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Multiple emergency vehicles, including two air ambulances, have been called to the scene of a crash in St Albans.

Police were called at 1.48pm today to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike at the junction of Harpenden Road and Batchwood Drive.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Harpenden Road. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

The ambulance service also attended the scene, and three people have been injured.

Road closures have been put in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Harpenden Road. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Harpenden Road. - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Harpenden Road. - Credit: Craig Shepheard



