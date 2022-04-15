The Magpas Air Ambulance was scrambled to a serious crash on the A5183 Redbourn Road (File picture) - Credit: Rob Holding

An air ambulance was scrambled to a serious crash between St Albans and Redbourn today (Good Friday, April 15).

The Magpas Air Ambulance, based in Cambridgeshire, arrived at the incident on the A5183 Redbourn Road at around 3.15pm, according to FlightRadar24.

Hertfordshire Police were also called to the scene at around 2.30pm.

The road was closed throughout the afternoon, and the blockage is likely to remain in place into the evening.

A police spokesperson previously said: "The road is effectively blocked in both directions.

"The closure is likely to remain in place for some time."

The Magpas Air Ambulance flew back to its base near Huntingdon at around 3.45pm.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Redbourn Road area near Hemel Hempstead following a serious road collision between two vehicles which happened at 2.3pm today. The road is effectively blocked in both directions. The closure is likely to remain in place for some time. — Herts Police 🐰 (@HertsPolice) April 15, 2022

