Air ambulance called to serious A5183 crash near St Albans

Will Durrant

Published: 5:56 PM April 15, 2022
The Magpas Air Ambulance was scrambled to a serious crash on the A5183 Redbourn Road (File picture)

The Magpas Air Ambulance was scrambled to a serious crash on the A5183 Redbourn Road (File picture) - Credit: Rob Holding

An air ambulance was scrambled to a serious crash between St Albans and Redbourn today (Good Friday, April 15).

The Magpas Air Ambulance, based in Cambridgeshire, arrived at the incident on the A5183 Redbourn Road at around 3.15pm, according to FlightRadar24.

Hertfordshire Police were also called to the scene at around 2.30pm.

The road was closed throughout the afternoon, and the blockage is likely to remain in place into the evening.

The Magpas Air Ambulance arrived on scene at around 3.15pm

The Magpas Air Ambulance arrived on scene at around 3.15pm - Credit: FlightRadar24

A police spokesperson previously said: "The road is effectively blocked in both directions.

"The closure is likely to remain in place for some time."

The Magpas Air Ambulance flew back to its base near Huntingdon at around 3.45pm.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk

