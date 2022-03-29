News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
55 minute delays on M1 at Harpenden and Hemel Hempstead

Rosie Boon

Published: 7:59 AM March 29, 2022
The collision happened between junction 9 and junction 8 on the M1 southbound.

Following an earlier collision and lane closures on the M1 this morning (March 29), there are 55 minute delays. 

There are currently delays of approximately 55 mins above normal journey time for this time of day and 8 miles of congestion following the incident.

National Highways said: "All lanes are now open on the the M1 southbound J9 to J8 following a collision. All vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.  Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you are travelling in the area."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.   

