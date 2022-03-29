55 minute delays on M1 at Harpenden and Hemel Hempstead

The collision happened between junction 9 and junction 8 on the M1 southbound. National Highways had two lanes closed but they have since reopened. - Credit: Google

Following an earlier collision and lane closures on the M1 this morning (March 29), there are 55 minute delays.

The collision happened between junction 9 and junction 8 on the M1 southbound. National Highways had two lanes closed but they have since reopened.

There are currently delays of approximately 55 mins above normal journey time for this time of day and 8 miles of congestion following the incident.



National Highways said: "All lanes are now open on the the M1 southbound J9 to J8 following a collision. All vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder. Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you are travelling in the area."

