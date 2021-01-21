News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Why is there a 50mph speed limit on small section of A414?

Matt Adams

Published: 8:42 AM January 21, 2021   
The low footbridge over the A414 which has prompted the speed restrictions.

The low footbridge over the A414 which has prompted the speed restrictions. - Credit: Google StreetView

Speed restrictions imposed on a small stretch of the A414 near St Albans may be in place for a long time to come.

The 50mph limit is on a small section of the road between the M1 and the Park Street roundabout.

A Highways England spokesperson explained the reason for the restrictions: “There is a short section of the A414 that has a 50mph speed limit in place because of a low footbridge over the hard shoulder lane of the carriageway.

"Safety is our number one priority and a safety barrier has been temporarily installed to prevent vehicles entering the hard shoulder potentially striking the bridge.

“This barrier and 50mph speed limit will be in place until we are able to replace the footbridge.”

The footbridge is only in the early stages of planning, so the restrictions are likely to remain for the foreseeable future.

