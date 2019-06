Delays in Colney Heath after lane closure

One lane is closed on the A414 at Colney Heath, St Albans. Archant

Traffic is delayed on the A414 at Colney Heath in St Albans because of roadworks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

There are delays on the A414 North Orbital Road westbound, due to roadworks before the London Colney roundabout.

A lane closure is in effect and drivers should allow extra time for their journeys.