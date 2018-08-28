Advanced search

Long delays after crash in Redbourn

PUBLISHED: 07:35 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:42 04 December 2018

Traffic is delayed after a crash on the M1 near Junction 9 for Redbourn.

Traffic travelling through Markyate is delayed following a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Herts county council’s highways department is warning of delays of 50 minutes on the southbound A5183 at Markyate following a crash on the M1.

A car and an HGV were involved in the crash, which took place at around 7am at Junction 9 near Redbourn.

Two out of four lanes are closed and congestion is tailing back to Junction 11A for Dunstable.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or, if they have to travel in this direction, to add additional time to their journey.

Long delays after crash in Redbourn

