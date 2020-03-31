Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen. Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen

County Trading Standards officers are cracking down on businesses flouting the rules during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They have been working to uphold emergency legislation dictating that non-essential businesses should temporarily cease trading.

And officers are also investigating reports that some retailers are charging excessing prices for key products such as toilet roll, hand sanitisers and disinfectants.

The county council’s Trading Standards team is working with district and borough council Environmental Health Services to ensure non-essential traders remain closed.

The partnership will also be monitoring businesses who have been asked to significantly modify their operations in order to remain trading.

Cabinet Member for community safety at Hertfordshire County Council, Terry Hone, said: “In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we all work together to keep vulnerable people safe. Businesses that have been judged to be ‘non-essential’ at this time have been asked to close in order to protect both staff and customers.

“Our Trading Standards team will be working together with district and borough councils to ensure the only businesses open for trading are those who have been given clearance to do so.

“We appreciate this is a difficult time for businesses in Hertfordshire. If you run a business in the county, we encourage you to visit our website for advice and support: https://bit.ly/covidbusinessadvice”

Any members of the public who have concerns that a business which should be closed is continuing to trade, or to report excessing pricing, should call 01992 555204 or email Tradingstandards@hertfordshire.gov.uk

A definitive list of premises affected by the emergency legislation is available here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/further-businesses-and-premises-to-close/further-businesses-and-premises-to-close-guidance