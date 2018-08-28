St Albans Young Farmers to take part in charity tractor run

Last year's charity tractor run which went through St Albans. Picture: Karen Deacon Archant

A charity tractor run will be held this week to raise money for the Air Ambulance service.

Hertfordshire Young Farmers clubs are getting together on Saturday to hold the tractor run, which will see a convoy of tractors travelling through the district.

The tractors will set off at 11am from West End Farm in Nomansland Common, before passing through Southdown, Harpenden, Redbourn and Wheathampstead and finishing in St Albans.

More than 25 tractors of all shapes and sizes will be taking part, and farmers will be collecting with buckets on behalf of the charity.

Karen Deacon, “We hope to raise at least £500. We are keen to support this charity because they provide such an important service for the community and we have raised funds for them before.

“My three children belong to St Albans senior Young Farmers Club and will be taking part in the tractor run.”