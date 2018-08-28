Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Young Farmers to take part in charity tractor run

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 November 2018

Last year's charity tractor run which went through St Albans. Picture: Karen Deacon

Last year's charity tractor run which went through St Albans. Picture: Karen Deacon

Archant

A charity tractor run will be held this week to raise money for the Air Ambulance service.

Hertfordshire Young Farmers clubs are getting together on Saturday to hold the tractor run, which will see a convoy of tractors travelling through the district.

The tractors will set off at 11am from West End Farm in Nomansland Common, before passing through Southdown, Harpenden, Redbourn and Wheathampstead and finishing in St Albans.

More than 25 tractors of all shapes and sizes will be taking part, and farmers will be collecting with buckets on behalf of the charity.

Karen Deacon, “We hope to raise at least £500. We are keen to support this charity because they provide such an important service for the community and we have raised funds for them before.

“My three children belong to St Albans senior Young Farmers Club and will be taking part in the tractor run.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans Young Farmers to take part in charity tractor run

50 minutes ago Anne Suslak
Last year's charity tractor run which went through St Albans. Picture: Karen Deacon

A charity tractor run will be held this week to raise money for the Air Ambulance service.

Neighbours ‘shocked and sad’ after man murdered in London Colney

Yesterday, 14:11 Anne Suslak
Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Neighbours have expressed their shock after a man in his 20s was stabbed and murdered.

St Albans school for deaf children hoping to run bus to help teach special needs children

Yesterday, 16:06 Fraser Whieldon
Sarah Brinsden is on the left and the owner of the bus depot café, Michelle, is on rhe right

A St Albans school is applying to run a bus café to help special needs children.

St Albans man wanted for harassment and failing to appear

Yesterday, 14:26 Fraser Whieldon
Tim MacGuiness is wanted by Herts police.

A 39-year-old man from St Albans is wanted by police for harassment and for failing to appear in court.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Man in his 20s murdered in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans city residents to be hit hardest by tax rise to be voted on alongside increase in councillors’ allowances

St Albans district council offices.

Neighbours ‘shocked and sad’ after man murdered in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Teenagers face court following St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide