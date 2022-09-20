Foodies flock to Harpenden for annual festival

Harpenden’s Food & Drink Festival returned on Saturday with more than 15,000 people flocking to the town centre.

The festival went ahead as planned, following guidance released by the Government, in liaison with the Royal Family. A tribute was paid to Queen Elizabeth II with inclusion of the National Anthem played at the beginning of the event.

More than 70 food stalls ran through the High Street, from fresh market stall produce to a diverse array of street food, outdoor community seating areas and live music.

The Cookery Theatre on Church Green proved to be immensely popular as talented local chefs including Jane Parker, owner and head chef at Parker and Vine, and Daniel Fletcher, chef and director at Vinsanto, demonstrated signature dishes.

The crowds were treated to performances from duo cover band Leader and pop rock by Right as Rai on the Harpenden Common stage.

Children enjoyed the kids' zone in the Sensory Garden, which included entertainers, soft play, outdoor games and story time.

Harpenden Town Mayor Cllr Lisa Scriven said: “The Harpenden Food and Drink Festival presents an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy all that Harpenden has to offer – showcasing local businesses, and our beautiful green spaces and High Street, of which we are so proud."

The annual Real Harpenden Beer Festival also took place in Rothamsted Park over the weekend.

Harpenden Food & Drink Festival - Credit: Steve Collins

