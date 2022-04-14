Tour de Rennie Grove returns

Rennie Grove’s sponsored cycle challenge is back. Between June 11 and 26, get on your bike to tackle your chosen leg of the route - or take on the entire 150-mile tour.

Taking place over three consecutive weekends, the tour comprises three legs, each around 50 miles long.

Each route corresponds to an area in Herts and Bucks where the charity’s hospice at home nurses visit patients day and night to provide specialist care.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising, explains: “The first leg, aka ‘The Scenic Ride’, kick starts the whole tour, and you can cycle it at any time that suits you over the weekend of June 11 and 12.

"Starting in St Albans, this route heads out along quiet leafy lanes through pretty villages and into the scenic countryside of Herts, Beds and Bucks past Whipsnade, Ivinghoe Beacon and the Ashridge estate before circling back into St Albans.”

Participants can choose to stop after this 50-mile challenge, or take a break before tacling route two, ‘The Hilly Ride’ the following weekend (June 18 and 19) and/or route 3 ‘The Eclectic Ride’ over the last weekend in June (June 25 and 26).

Every participant gets access to their route(s) via Strava and receives a Tour de Rennie Grove cycle jersey. Anyone who reaches the fundraising target of £50 per route – based on £1 per mile - will also receive a medal.

“Your entry fee of £10 per route, or £25 for the whole tour, helps to cover the cost of putting on the event, which is being generously subsidised by our headline sponsors Origin Doors and Windows,” explains Tracey.

“But your sponsorship contributes directly towards patient care. Every mile you pedal could be another £1 towards specialist nursing care and support that helps families facing life-limiting illness stay at home, together, when every moment matters.”

Last year, novice and veteran cyclists alike embraced the challenge at the inaugural tour, raising £25,000 through pedal power for Rennie Grove’s care.

“We wanted to keep the same flexibility for people this year,” says Tracey. "So cyclists can sign up to the route, distance or date that suits them best.”

Choose your route(s) and sign up now at https://renniegrove.org/support/our-events/tour-de-rennie-grove