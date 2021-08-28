News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
What are your favourite photos from Harpenden snappers?

Laura Bill

Published: 5:30 PM August 28, 2021   
After the Rain by Steve Collins.

After the Rain by Steve Collins. - Credit: Steve Collins

Local residents have been voting for their top pictures from this year's exhibition by the Harpenden Photographic Society.

Because of the pandemic, this year's display was collated online in a special video.

Sunrise Over Hartwood by Gerry Kelly.

Sunrise Over Hartwood by Gerry Kelly. - Credit: Gerry Kelly

The six-minute video featured 74 inspirational images from 37 local HPS members, with subjects ranging from landscape, portrait, macro, abstract, to street, and natural world.

Lakeland Light by Gillian Jones.

Lakeland Light by Gillian Jones. - Credit: Gillian Jones

HPS invited members of the public to watch the video and vote for their favourite image via a survey on their website.

Lift Off by Julie Gawthorpe.

Lift Off by Julie Gawthorpe. - Credit: Julie Gawthorpe

With dozens of votes received and counted, three images shared first place, and a further three images were joint second.

A Momentous Day by Steve Collins.

A Momentous Day by Steve Collins. - Credit: Steve Collins

Joint First Place Winners: Lift Off by Julie Gawthorpe, Lakeland Light by Gillian Jones and Sunrise Over Heartwood by Gerry Kelly.

Joint Second Place Runners Up: A Momentous Day by Steve Collins, After The Rain by Steve Collins and Amanda by Richard Gibbs.
 

Amanda by Richard Gibbs.

Amanda by Richard Gibbs. - Credit: Richard Gibbs

The HPS Exhibition Video is still available to view on the society’s website, where you can also find information about the exciting programme for the new season, which begins on Tuesday September 7 at The Harpenden Trust, Southdown Road: www.harpendenphotographicsociety.co.uk

