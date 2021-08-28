What are your favourite photos from Harpenden snappers?
- Credit: Steve Collins
Local residents have been voting for their top pictures from this year's exhibition by the Harpenden Photographic Society.
Because of the pandemic, this year's display was collated online in a special video.
The six-minute video featured 74 inspirational images from 37 local HPS members, with subjects ranging from landscape, portrait, macro, abstract, to street, and natural world.
HPS invited members of the public to watch the video and vote for their favourite image via a survey on their website.
With dozens of votes received and counted, three images shared first place, and a further three images were joint second.
You may also want to watch:
Joint First Place Winners: Lift Off by Julie Gawthorpe, Lakeland Light by Gillian Jones and Sunrise Over Heartwood by Gerry Kelly.
Joint Second Place Runners Up: A Momentous Day by Steve Collins, After The Rain by Steve Collins and Amanda by Richard Gibbs.
The HPS Exhibition Video is still available to view on the society’s website, where you can also find information about the exciting programme for the new season, which begins on Tuesday September 7 at The Harpenden Trust, Southdown Road: www.harpendenphotographicsociety.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 28 of the best places for fish and chips in Hertfordshire
- 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 3 Revealed: Hertfordshire's Japanese knotweed hotspots
- 4 Lights out! City centre business closing due to impact of road closures
- 5 Ambulance called to crash near Harpenden
- 6 Appeal for donations to help Afghan refugee families
- 7 Contractors cover over water leaks caused when resurfacing road
- 8 Area Guide: The popular Hertfordshire village of Bricket Wood
- 9 Hospitality trade hit hard as supplies disappear
- 10 Stolen goods discarded after burglary from WH Smith