What are you feeding your plants? Here are 5 things to look for when choosing a fertiliser

PlantGrow can help you get started in the garden and grow your own fruit and vegetables. Picture: PlantGrow Archant

If 'you are what you eat' have you ever stopped to think about what you're feeding your plants?

PlantGrow is an organic fertiliser made of all-natural local ingredients, to help you keep your plants healthy. PlantGrow operations manager, Daniel Suggitt reveals what you need to look for in your fertiliser and why you should always read the label.

1. Give them more than just their N, P and K vitamins

The first thing gardeners usually look for when choosing a fertiliser is how much nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium is in the plant food, also known as its 'NPK' ratio but this isn't essential, as Daniel explains: "For healthy, all round growing, plants, soil and your lawn will need both NPK plus enzymes, minerals and micronutrients."

For healthy, all round growth your plants will need NPK, enzymes, minerals and micronutrients. Picture: Barnaby Phillips For healthy, all round growth your plants will need NPK, enzymes, minerals and micronutrients. Picture: Barnaby Phillips

Nitrogen gives plants their rich green colouring, phosphorus helps plants convert the nutrients they need to grow and potassium helps plants maintain their natural processes. Chemical fertilisers often have higher NPK ratios but natural fertilisers contain more enzymes, minerals and micronutrients that are better for the long term health of your plants, soil and lawn.

2. Make sure the ingredients are safe for children and pets

Daniel recommends when you're buying your fertiliser to read the label carefully: "Just because it has a picture of a dog or child on the bottle, doesn't mean it's safe for them," he said.

PlantGrow's solid solution is good for treating the soil before planting and works well as mulch around established plants. Picture: PlantGrow / Daniel Suggitt PlantGrow's solid solution is good for treating the soil before planting and works well as mulch around established plants. Picture: PlantGrow / Daniel Suggitt

Many of the ingredients used in chemical fertilisers are harmful to the environment and wildlife, but PlantGrow organic fertiliser is chemical and peat-free, making it safe for creatures big and small. "We know everything that goes into our fertiliser making it easy for you to track exactly what's going in to your garden," Daniel said.

3. Use a slow-releasing fertiliser

Choose a fertiliser that feeds your soil as well as your plants. "PlantGrow is like a natural smoothie for soil. It improves the soil's structure and replenishes essential nutrients that plant root systems drain and remove over time," Daniel explained.

PlantGrow believe their organic fertiliser is the future of gardening and one that they want to make available for all gardeners to use. Picture: PlantGrow PlantGrow believe their organic fertiliser is the future of gardening and one that they want to make available for all gardeners to use. Picture: PlantGrow

Artificial fertilisers don't replenish the soil. They directly feed the plant, providing them with a short term boost of nutrients. If you over feed your plant with it, you could kill them.

"Plants are greedy; they'll suck up anything you give them, so it's important to find a food source that lasts," said Daniel.

4. Make sure your fertiliser is easy to use

PlantGrow comes in two forms, solid and a liquid solution - both are made from the same ingredients. You can use the liquid solution to feed established plants and lawns and the solid solution is good for treating the soil and flowerbeds before planting and also works well as mulch around established plants.

There is no optimum time for application, as PlantGrow is well-suited to any temperature, it can be used year-round and as it contains no strong chemicals

there's no need to be careful with the amount you apply. This works well for beginner or novice gardeners, who may want to use more on a plant that looks unhealthy and less on one that's growing well.

"PlantGrow is great for getting you started in the garden and to 'grow your own' fruit and vegetables. When you see how well your plants are growing, it will boost your confidence and encourage you to try growing more new things," Daniel said.

5. Check what's in your fertiliser, where it comes from and how it's made

Chemical fertilisers are produced by burning fossil fuels and are damaging to the environment. PlantGrow's philosophy is 'by nature for nature.' The organic fertiliser is made sustainably using renewable energy that is converted into electricity and fed back in to the national grid.

"After many years of excessive chemical use, we believe our organic fertiliser is the future of gardening and one that we want to make available for all gardeners to use," said Daniel.

If you want to know more about how PlantGrow can help your garden visit plantgrow.co.uk or call 01953 525 001.