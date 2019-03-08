Advanced search

Brother-in-law inspires St Albans man to attempt 100-mile run for Mitochondrial disease

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 June 2019

Tom Rees who is running the 100 miles next to Harry Cozens who inspired him to do it.

Tom Rees who is running the 100 miles next to Harry Cozens who inspired him to do it.

Archant

A St Albans man is taking on a 100-mile run to raise money for charity which has provided support to his brother-in-law, who has a genetic condition.

Tom Rees, of New Barnes Avenue, sets off from He will set off from Cardiff on Friday, June, 21. to raise funds for The Lily Foundation - which pays for research, provides support, and raises awareness of Mitochondrial disease.



The 46-year old was inspired by his brother-in-law, Harry Cozens, who has the genetic condition which prevents cells from producing energy. Tom said he expects to be running, crawling or walking the distance for more than 24 hours.

"I am moved by the courage and determination Harry is showing in the face of his diagnosis," said Tom.

"The Lily Foundation has been a great support to the family and I know that the funds will be put to excellent use helping other families and contributing to vital research into this complex disease."

To support Tom visit justgiving.com/tom-rees100.

