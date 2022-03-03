News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Exclusive

Timothée Chalamet pictured in St Albans for Wonka 2023 filming

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:32 PM March 3, 2022
Updated: 5:41 PM March 3, 2022
Timothée Chalamet pictured for the first time on the Wonka set in St Albans.

Timothée Chalamet pictured for the first time on the Wonka set in St Albans. - Credit: Terry Harris

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet has been pictured in Hertfordshire as he starts filming Wonka with Warner Bros in St Albans this evening.  

The American 23-year-old, who boasts over 17million Instagram followers, was pictured by The Herts Advertiser, filming scenes for the Charlie and The Chocolate Factory spin-off.  

Timothée Chalamet pictured for the first time on the Wonka set in St Albans.

Timothée Chalamet pictured for the first time on the Wonka set in St Albans. - Credit: Terry Harris

Live reporter Pearce Bates said: "A group of teenagers went mental, screaming, because they just caught a glimpse of Timothée Chalamet. He waved to fans." 

Wonka is being produced by Warner Bros Studios and will also star Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson.  

Film crews arrived in Verulamium Park last Thursday (February 24) and began building sets around the lake and near Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub on Abbey Mill Lane. 

Jim Carter filming in Abbey Mill Road.

Jim Carter filming in Abbey Mill Road. - Credit: Terry Harris

Wonka! a prequel to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory will share the story of Willy Wonka's early life, before he met Charlie.  

The family musical fantasy film is set to be released in March 2023.  

St Albans joins a long list of other cities and towns in England where the film has been shot so far: Bath, London, Oxford and Lyme Regis.  

For the latest LIVE updates from the Wonka filming in St Albans, visit: www.hertsad.co.uk/topics/wonka-watch

Wonka Watch
St Albans News

