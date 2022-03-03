Breaking

First pictures of Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in St Albans. - Credit: Terry Harris

Pictures show Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet in full Willy Wonka character as he continues to film in Hertfordshire tonight.

Timothée Chalamet pictured for the first time on the Wonka set in St Albans. - Credit: Terry Harris

The 26-year-old was first pictured arriving in St Albans at around 5.30pm this evening (March 3) and he is still on set in Verulamium Park.

Warner Bros crews are reportedly set to continue production until around 10pm tonight as they wrap-up the new movie set for release next year.

Wonka filming in Verulamium Lake, St Albans. - Credit: Terry Harris

Staff told The Herts Advertiser that St Albans was the last filming location they would be using before they head to the film’s edit suite.

“Some filming will continue but at a studio using green screen,” they told our reporter Pearce Bates.

Timothée Chalamet running while filming Wonka in St Albans. - Credit: Terry Harris

Speaking of the moment fans spotted the movie star, Pearce said: “A group of teenagers went mental, screaming, because they just caught a glimpse of Timothée Chalamet.”

“He waved to fans,” according to Pearce, who has been on the set since last week as crews began to set up around the Hertfordshire city.

All smiles! Jim Carter smiles for the cameras on the Wonka set in St Albans. - Credit: Terry Harris

Wonka is being produced by Warner Bros Studios and will also star Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson.

Film crews arrived in Verulamium Park last Thursday (February 24) and began building sets around the lake and near Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub on Abbey Mill Lane.

Wonka! a prequel to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory will share the story of Willy Wonka's early life, before he met Charlie.

Wonka crews scattered fake snow all over Verulamium Park. - Credit: Terry Harris

The family musical fantasy film is set to be released in March 2023.

St Albans joins a long list of other cities and towns in England where the film has been shot so far: Bath, London, Oxford and Lyme Regis.

