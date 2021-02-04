Let's talk about mental health on #TimeToTalk Day

Published: 10:32 AM February 4, 2021

Today is #TimeToTalk Day, held annually by Time to Change - Credit: Time to Change

Today is #TimeToTalk Day, a national awareness day in which people are encourage to start conversations about mental health and help end the stigma, hosted by Time to Change.

Time to Change is a growing social movement that is working to change the way we think and act about mental health.

Led by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, the campaign aims to improve attitudes and behaviour by reaching millions of people across the UK.

According to Mind, since Time to Change launched back in 2007, there has been an overall 8.3 per cent improvement in public attitudes around mental health.

Bearing the slogan 'The Power of Small', the campaign emphasises that a small conversation about mental health has the power to make a big difference. Not just today, but any and every day.

So put the kettle on, pour yourself a brew, and look after you by speaking to your nearest and dearest about mental health.

Need some conversation starters to get the ball rolling? Time to Change have a hub filled with free resources for schools, workplaces and home use, including bingo cards, bunting and email signatures.

For more information about Time to Change's #TimeToTalk appeal, and to get involved, visit their website.