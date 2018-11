St Albans man wanted for harassment and failing to appear

Tim MacGuiness is wanted by Herts police. Archant

A 39-year-old man from St Albans is wanted by police for harassment and for failing to appear in court.

Tim MacGuiness is wanted for harassment from November 3 and for failing to appear for criminal damage and vehicle interference on October 8; as well as a previous offence of vehicle interference on September 1.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, has been asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report