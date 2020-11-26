Breaking

‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for St Albans

The government has announced which tier of coronavirus restrictions we will be in. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Where we stand on the upcoming tier system has been revealed this morning.

Hertfordshire has been placed in Tier Two, on high alert, following a gradual climb in positive coronavirus cases.

This means, following the end of the national lockdown on December 2:

• People from different households must not mix indoors, except for support bubbles.

• Pubs and bars to close, unless they operate as restaurants. Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with “substantial meals”.

• Places of worship still open, but interacting with anyone outside of your household is not permitted.

• Crowds can attend socially distanced indoor and outdoor events, with up to 2,000 allowed for outdoor venues and 1,000 for indoor venues.

• If you live in a Tier Two area, you must follow those rules even if you visit a Tier One area.

Between November 15 to November 21, there were 113 cases per 100,000 in St Albans District.

There were 168 confirmed cases that week, down 67 from the previous week.

There have been 1,867 total cases and 146 coronavirus-related deaths in St Albans since statistics were first measured.

The gov.uk website has a postcode checker, that shows the coronavirus restrictions that apply in your area. The website was launched at 11am, with many users experiencing a “technical difficulties” error when trying to use the tool.

For a full list of local restriction tiers by area, visit gov.uk/guidance/full-list-of-local-restriction-tiers-by-area