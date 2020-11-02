Advanced search

Through the Year with: St Albans author publishes book on John Newton’s writings

PUBLISHED: 12:11 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 02 November 2020

St Albans author Stephen Poxon has collated 365 of John Newton's writings, and paired them with a Bible verse and prayer. Picture: Stephen Poxon

A St Albans author has published a book of writings of an 18th century slave trader turned abolitionist and clergyman.

Stephen Poxon’s Through the Year with John Newton consists of 365 daily readings extracted from Newton’s writings, each paired with a Bible verse and prayer.

Newton was born in 1725 and captained slave ships before becoming an Anglican clergyman, working for the abolitionist movement. He was also known for his hymns, most famously writing Amazing Grace.

Newton was rector of the church of St. Peter & St. Paul in Olney, Bucks, where he is also buried.

Poxon has a preexisting repertoire of books in his Through the Year with series, including the works of William and Catherine Booth, who founded the Salvation Army, among other historical figures who shaped Christianity.

Through the Year with John Newton is published by Lion Hudson/Monarch and is available online and in book stores.

