Three St Albans residents arrested in dog theft bust
PUBLISHED: 17:25 07 October 2020
Archant
Detectives investigating the theft of a number of dogs from a Bedfordshire kennel have made a further three arrests.
Two men and a woman from the St Albans area were arrested on Monday, October 5 on suspicion of burglary in connection to the incident in Wilden last month.
Twelve dogs were also found at the property.
Detective Inspector Natalie Fletcher said: “This is a positive result and we are now working to establish who these dogs belong to, as we suspect they have been stolen.
With an increase in dog thefts across the region, dog owners are encouraged to make sure their pets are microchipped with up to date details.
The arrests came as part of a joint operation with Hertfordshire Constabulary which also resulted in two caravans being seized.
If your dog has been stolen – report it online or by calling 101. You can also contact your local authority’s dog warden in Bedford, Central Bedfordshire or Luton.
