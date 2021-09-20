Mission success for Three Peaks Challenge team

Published: 5:31 PM September 20, 2021

A group of eight St Albans stalwarts has completed the Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours - raising over £12,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

The climbers, sponsored by local fire safety and security specialist Amthal, completed the challenge over the weekend, scaling the UK's highest peaks of Ben Nevis, Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales.





It's a long way to the top of Snowden. - Credit: Amthal

They were inspired to raise money for Prostate Cancer by team member Adam Selby, whose step-dad is currently going through the horrible disease: “We have all grown up together in St Albans from small kids and are really a very strong family team. With such support, it was incredible to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon, seeing both a sunset and a sunrise in 24 hours.

Preparing to climb Scafell Pike. - Credit: Amthal

“We were totally exhausted by the end, but so happy. Especially seeing the amount raised to go to a charity that has so much meaning to me personally, but also working so hard to beat this vile disease completely. We are so grateful for all the support and donations received.”

The summit of Ben Nevis. - Credit: Amthal

To complete the challenge, the team travelled a total of 1,154 miles, walked 23 miles and ascending over 3,064m (10,052f.). Starting at Ben Nevis, the second mountain climbed was Scafell Pike, leaving Snowdon as the final destination before returning home.

At the top of Snowden. - Credit: Amthal

Amthal chief executive Jamie Allam added: “I’ve never done anything like this before but I’d certainly do it again. To take time out of our busy lives and see the world from a different perspective, taking in such beautiful scenery along the way brings a real sense of calm and achievement all round.

At the top of Snowden. - Credit: Amthal

“You have to put in a lot of time and effort, but the team spirit having grown up together was so strong, and it was all well worth it. The icing on the cake really is how much money together we have raised for a charity that is so personal to us, and so close to all of our hearts. Whilst we now take a well-deserved rest, we also can’t wait for the next group challenge!”

There is still time to donate and support the St Albans bid to complete the Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours. Please visit the live JustGiving page: https://tinyurl.com/422un4u3