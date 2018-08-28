Three lanes closed on M25 near South Mimms after multi-vehicle crash

Three lanes on the M25 are closed following a crash near South Mimms. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Three lanes of the M25 are closed anti-clockwise after a multi-vehicle crash near South Mimms this evening.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, which occurred on to the anti-clockwise stretch between Junction 25 for South Mimms and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey. Lanes two, three and four are all closed.

Highways England says there are delays of more than 30 minutes above the usual traffic time on approach, with congestion back to Junction 27.