Thousands of trees felled on Green Belt site 'to make way for travellers camp'

Published: 2:22 PM March 1, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM March 1, 2021

Thousands of trees have been cut down in Luton Lane, near Redbourn. - Credit: Tim Firmin

A furore has broken out in the local community following the felling of thousands of pine trees on Green Belt land near Redbourn.

Residents of Luton Lane alerted parish, district and county councils last week following widescale tree clearing on a site at the junction of the A5183 near Redbourn Golf Club.

Although the Forestry Commission has apparently issued a licence for tree felling, the work carried out was on a massive scale, with approximately 6,000 trees chopped down.

Neighbours fear the land has been cleared in anticipation of it being used for an unauthorised travellers camp, and are calling for legal action to be taken by the district council - who would be responsible for any incursions - to prevent anyone from moving onto the site.

Tim Firmin discovered the destruction on his morning bike ride: "There are rumours that the land has been acquired with a view to moving in caravans, with the associated waste, wildlife destruction and pressure on local resources that will come with this.

You may also want to watch:

"How has this been allowed to happen? How is it possibly to buy woodland within the Green Belt and chop down all the trees?"

Kevin Byrne added: "On making enquiries I have been advised that the tree clearing is to make way for a Christmas tree farm. However, there is now considerable community social media activity saying that the land has been acquired for use by travellers. If this is the case it is scandalous."

Harpenden councillor Mary Maynard said: "Local councillors, residents and our MP Bim Afolami have been working hard to prevent an unauthorised encampment on Green Belt land that has been cleared outside Redbourn.

"We have shared information with the district council which is enough to legally prevent an encampment on the land. Bim has written to the Chief Executive and Leader of the Council urging immediate action. He is supported by all local councillors.

"The council needs to use this information and take decisive legal action. An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure."

Tracy Harvey, head of planning and building control at St Albans district council said: “Our planning enforcement team is aware of tree felling, with a forestry commission licence, at a privately owned site near Redbourn, and is currently investigating.

"Where a clear breach of planning regulations takes place, the council will take the appropriate steps and action where it has the evidence to do so.”



