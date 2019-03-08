Advanced search

Thousands of St Albans and Harpenden people support petition against Parliament suspension

PUBLISHED: 16:14 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 29 August 2019

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

Archant

Thousands of people from St Albans and Harpenden have joined a call to block the suspension of Parliament.

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for EuropeProtests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

It was announced yesterday that the Queen had approved a request by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prorogue Parliament from sometime between September 9 and 12 until October 14.

It would mean that any Brexit discussions would take place less than three weeks before Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on October 31.

A petition against the move has already reached 1.4 million signatures in about 24 hours.

More than 4,000 people from both St Albans and Harpenden constituencies have signed the petition, which represents more than eight per cent of the total.

Secretary of the Remain campaign group St Albans for Europe, Helen Campbell, said: "What Boris Johnson did yesterday was appalling, it has nothing to do with democracy and everything to do with power.

"Shutting down Parliament was not mentioned in the referendum three years ago, and it is not what people voted for. This is the behaviour of a dictator and is not even supported by many in the government or his own party."

She said protests around London, which sprung up around Westminister yesterday, were "unplanned and reactive".

Sister group Harpenden for Europe described the move as "a deliberate coup against our Parliamentary democracy".

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said: "This cynical and calculated decision by Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament for five weeks is clearly intended to limit the ability of Parliament to hold the Johnson government to account over Brexit. Any suggestion that this is 'business as usual' is completely false and misleading to the public.

"We call on our MP Bim Afolami to condemn this provocative and anti-democratic action and to resign from the Johnson government immediately."

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami recently became parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to the Secretary of State for International Trade, Liz Truss.

He said: "I do not like this abrupt prorogation. This is not my preferred course of action.

"I do welcome the new session of Parliament, which will reset the government's domestic plan after 26 months, but I dislike how it has been induced.

"However, everything needs to be in perspective. Overall there will only be four or five fewer sitting days than there would have been otherwise."

He said there is "plenty of time" for a Brexit deal to be agreed by Parliament.

St Albans MP Anne Main was also contacted for comment, but is yet to respond.

In a letter to MPs, Boris Johnson said he "intends to bring forward a new bold and ambitious domestic legislative agenda".

You can view the petition at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/269157.

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Signed artwork of a legendary St Albans band’s single cover to be auctioned for charity

Artwork by Morgan Howell of The Zombies's Time of the Season single cover - it will be auctioned in aid of St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust. Picture: Morgan Howell

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Signed artwork of a legendary St Albans band’s single cover to be auctioned for charity

Artwork by Morgan Howell of The Zombies's Time of the Season single cover - it will be auctioned in aid of St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust. Picture: Morgan Howell

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Smiles for Harpenden Town as late goals provide perfect end to Baldock visit

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Jordan Balogun for Harpenden Town shields the ball from George Ezeviel for Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Thousands of St Albans and Harpenden people support petition against Parliament suspension

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

St Albans Food and Drink Festival awards finalists announced

Parker and Vine, Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rocky Clark’s arrival at Saracens good news for both them and Old Albanian Saints says Sarah McKenna

Rochelle 'Rocky' Clark equalled the record number of caps in the women'’s game against Ireland in 2016. Picture: BARRY CRONIN/PA

Pole dancing for fitness in St Albans: No sleaze, just workout

Iguana Pole Fitness in St Albans is run by Nadya Giffen. Picture: Phil Smith from The Harpenden Studios
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists