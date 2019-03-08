Thomas the Tank Engine choo chooing into St Albans tourist attraction

A model of Thomas the Tank Engine will be on display at the St Albans South Signal Box. Picture: Richard Kirk Archant

A Thomas the Tank Engine model will be choo chooing into a St Albans tourist attraction.

A model of the famous train will be on display at the St Albans South Signal Box along with smaller replicas based on Rev Wilbert Awdry characters, photographic displays, and a ride-on railway.

Signal Box Trust chairman, Tony Furse, said: “The garden railway has been very popular ever since it was first laid down and interest has grown as we have increased its size.

“The arrival of Thomas marks another step forward in the development of the signal box site for both enthusiasts and the general public young and old.”

This event is being held as part of the Herts Big Weekend by Visit Herts - a weekend where residents are encouraged to visit various attractions in the county.

St Albans South Signal Box, adjacent to the city station, will be open from 10am to 5pm on April 6 and 7.