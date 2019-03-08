Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thomas the Tank Engine choo chooing into St Albans tourist attraction

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 March 2019

A model of Thomas the Tank Engine will be on display at the St Albans South Signal Box. Picture: Richard Kirk

A model of Thomas the Tank Engine will be on display at the St Albans South Signal Box. Picture: Richard Kirk

Archant

A Thomas the Tank Engine model will be choo chooing into a St Albans tourist attraction.

A model of the famous train will be on display at the St Albans South Signal Box along with smaller replicas based on Rev Wilbert Awdry characters, photographic displays, and a ride-on railway.

Signal Box Trust chairman, Tony Furse, said: “The garden railway has been very popular ever since it was first laid down and interest has grown as we have increased its size.

“The arrival of Thomas marks another step forward in the development of the signal box site for both enthusiasts and the general public young and old.”

This event is being held as part of the Herts Big Weekend by Visit Herts - a weekend where residents are encouraged to visit various attractions in the county.

St Albans South Signal Box, adjacent to the city station, will be open from 10am to 5pm on April 6 and 7.

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Man seriously injured at St Albans City Station

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Hitchin and Harpenden political party bank account targeted in digital fraud

Hitchin and Harpenden conservative candidate Bim Afolami knocks on doors in Westmill. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Man seriously injured at St Albans City Station

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Hitchin and Harpenden political party bank account targeted in digital fraud

Hitchin and Harpenden conservative candidate Bim Afolami knocks on doors in Westmill. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Person rescued from car after St Albans crash

Firefighters were called to the scene of a crash in St Albans. Picture: FIRE SERVICE.

Malins taking his chances to stay in Mark McCall’s plans after making European bow

Max Malins (standing, left) made his European debut as Saracens beat Glasgow Warriors in the Heineken Champions Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Thomas the Tank Engine choo chooing into St Albans tourist attraction

A model of Thomas the Tank Engine will be on display at the St Albans South Signal Box. Picture: Richard Kirk

Time for Saints to be brave as play-off chase stalls at Slough with another draw

David Moyo scored St Albans City's first goal at Slough Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Remembering former St Albans Mayor who had many roles in Harpenden

Former St Albans Mayor Ian Fulton, from Harpenden, has died at the age of 84. Picture: Alan Bunting
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists