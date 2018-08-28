Thieves using master key to steal cars in St Albans, police warn
PUBLISHED: 07:56 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 08 February 2019
Archant
Criminals are using a master key to steal certain types of vehicle around St Albans and Harpenden, police believe.
Herts police officers have noticed a pattern among car thefts - a number of Ford Transits and Ford Fiestas have recently been stolen in the local area.
For example, Ford Transits were taken from Abbey Avenue between 10am on February 6 and 6am on February 7 and from Downedge between 7.30pm on January 24 and 4.30am on January 25.
A red Ford Fiesta was stolen from The Ridgeway between 7.55pm and 9.55pm on January 29 and a black Ford Fiesta was taken from Charmouth Road on January 29.
St Albans district Det Insp Alex Warwick said: “We will be working with the manufacturers locally, but I’d encourage owners to buy a steering lock to help reduce the chance of their vehicle being stolen. If possible, park your car in a garage or in a well-lit area.”
She urged everyone to report any suspicious incidents on 101 or call 999 if a crime is in progress.