Thieves using master key to steal cars in St Albans, police warn

Ford Transit Archant

Criminals are using a master key to steal certain types of vehicle around St Albans and Harpenden, police believe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herts police officers have noticed a pattern among car thefts - a number of Ford Transits and Ford Fiestas have recently been stolen in the local area.

For example, Ford Transits were taken from Abbey Avenue between 10am on February 6 and 6am on February 7 and from Downedge between 7.30pm on January 24 and 4.30am on January 25.

A red Ford Fiesta was stolen from The Ridgeway between 7.55pm and 9.55pm on January 29 and a black Ford Fiesta was taken from Charmouth Road on January 29.

St Albans district Det Insp Alex Warwick said: “We will be working with the manufacturers locally, but I’d encourage owners to buy a steering lock to help reduce the chance of their vehicle being stolen. If possible, park your car in a garage or in a well-lit area.”

She urged everyone to report any suspicious incidents on 101 or call 999 if a crime is in progress.