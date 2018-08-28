Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

PUBLISHED: 13:22 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 07 January 2019

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Thieves took gold jewellery from Jago Jewellers in St Albans before fleeing from police.

Police were called at 11.53am yesterday when an alarm went off at Jago Jewellers in Market Place.

Two men came into the store and took thousands of pounds worth of gold jewellery, before making off through Marks and Spencer towards Russell Avenue.

They got into a car, believed to be a green Jaguar, and fled the scene.

Police searched the area but were not able to trace the thieves.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the theft, should call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1700/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans named top location for commuting into London

St Albans has been named the top commuter city for London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

Police seized a small amount of cannabis at a property in Baldock. Picture: Archant

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin cyclist thanks paramedics and hospital staff after collapse

Christian Barley. Picture: Gill Barley

Brexit: 74 per cent in favour of remaining in the EU in snap Hitchin poll

North Herts for Europe campaign group during their action day. Picture: Richard Scott

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Homes proposed for Noke Shot in Harpenden by St Albans council

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Roadworks on Watling Street in Radlett

Watling Street, Radlett. Picture: Google.

No excuses for St Albans City at Truro City with journey there providing little fear for Ian Allinson

Sam Merson got the first goal in a 2-1 win at Truro last season. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Emphatic St Albans banish any pre-Christmas disappointment in style with big win over Wasps

St Albans V Wasps - Anthony Stevenson (C) in action for St Albans. Picture: Karyn Haddon

No Christmas hangover for five-star St Albans Ladies against Sherrardswood

St Albans Ladies started 2019 off with a big win.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists