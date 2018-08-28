Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Thieves took gold jewellery from Jago Jewellers in St Albans before fleeing from police.

Police were called at 11.53am yesterday when an alarm went off at Jago Jewellers in Market Place.

Two men came into the store and took thousands of pounds worth of gold jewellery, before making off through Marks and Spencer towards Russell Avenue.

They got into a car, believed to be a green Jaguar, and fled the scene.

Police searched the area but were not able to trace the thieves.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the theft, should call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1700/19.