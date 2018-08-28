Car stolen after thief breaks into locker at St Albans gym
PUBLISHED: 13:05 24 January 2019
Archant
A car was stolen after a thief broke into a locker at Nuffield gym in St Albans and stole the car keys.
The theft took place between 4.15pm and 5pm at Nuffield Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Centre in Highfield Park Drive.
A thief broke into a locker and stole a wallet and car keys, then used the car keys to steal the victim’s car, a silver Audi A3, which was parked in the car park.
The car contained a laptop and a pair of sunglasses.
Anyone with information should call Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/7106/19.