The small but mighty St Albans fundraisers doing their bit for charities

The Scullard girls are taking part in the St Albans to St Albans challenge. Archant

Young fundraisers have been using their free time to take part in various sponsored events in aid of good causes.

Archer Hawkey has been running as many kilometres as possible in one week to raise funds for the NHS. Archer Hawkey has been running as many kilometres as possible in one week to raise funds for the NHS.

The enforced lockdown has prompted local schoolchildren to use their daily exercise slot for the benefit of charities.

Mia, Rae and Ava Scullard were inspired by Captain Tom Moore’s efforts to do their bit for NHS Charities Together, joining their friends from Prae Wood Primary School to complete enough miles to cover the distance from St Albans in Hertfordshire to St Albans, West Virginia.

They can complete the 3,869.70 miles by walking, biking, running and scooting each day until their reach their destination, and have a fundraising target of £1,000.

Mum Katharine said: “Prae Wood School have been amazing at keeping everyone up to date on their schoolwork and also encouraging the children to stay physically and mentally fit. We thought this challenge would not only raise some money for a very important cause - not just in the current climate - but also to help achieve this goal. Most of the children that are currently signed up to the challenge are from reception and Year 1 and as one of their teachers said, they may be small but they are mighty!”

Florence Tatlock cycled 26 times around Clarence Park in aid of St Albans Food Bank. Florence Tatlock cycled 26 times around Clarence Park in aid of St Albans Food Bank.

To sponsor the St Albans to St Albans charity bid, visit their GoFundMe page at https://tinyurl.com/ycxog5gn

Beaumont School pupils Florence Tatlock and Erin Mill took part in a sponsored cycle around Clarence Park as part of the 2.6 Challenge.

They cycled round 26 times - the equivalent of 26 miles - for St Albans and District Food Bank.

Mum Jo said: “The food bank is in desperate need for help at these challenging times and anyone of us could need its support so they deemed it a good cause.They kept their social distance and various friends and family popped by over in the three and half hours it took them to do it to offer their support. They have so far raised £627 which is brilliant.”

Sponsor them at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-go-ride-a-bike

Six-year-old Archer Hawkey, a Year 1 pupil at Crabtree Infants, has also been fundraising.

Mum Catherine explained: “After taking part in clap for careers Archer decided he wanted to help raise money for the NHS to thank them for all their brave hard work. He’s been working on his fitness in lockdown and he decided to set himself the challenge of running as many kilometres as possible in one school week and asking people to sponsor him. He ran 15.75km in the week across four runs.

“He had lots of lovely support from his school friends and family, and he’s very proud as are we.”

