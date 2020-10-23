Collaboration – the story behind the transformation of Grove House

The stylish Harpenden room at Grove House will now be home to a range of activities for adults and children. Archant

When Rennie Grove Hospice Care identified that Grove House, a building that had supported thousands of local patients and families for more than 20 years, was looking tired and that some areas were difficult to use for the services needed for today’s patients, it turned to CRASH for help.

CRASH is the construction industry’s charity that helps homelessness and hospice organisations with their construction projects, creating places that care for people when they’re at their most vulnerable.

CRASH helps by providing free professional expertise, sourcing and specifying building materials that are either pro-bono or discounted and providing cash grants donated by the construction and property industry.

The Grove House project involved a number of CRASH Patrons right from the start. Infrastructure specialists AECOM were joined by design consultants Arcadis, Ben Adams Architects and Areen interior designers to pool their expertise with CRASH and produce designs to make Grove House fit for the future.

When the designs were signed off, further support from engineers Cundall, bricks from Forterra, bathroom fixtures from Geberit and paint from Dulux Trade helped make the visions a reality. The expertise of Hilti was also called on to advise on fire safety.

The total value of the support provided via CRASH from its patrons and supporters and from grants is approximately £300,000. It is only with this vital level of support and the generous donations from the local community that the project was able to happen.

“The transformation of Grove House is a great example of what can be achieved when the construction industry comes together through CRASH,” said CRASH chief executive Francesca Roberts. “We are very grateful to all of our Patrons and supporting companies for helping us create a building that can now be fully utilised and will support local people for many years to come.”

Trisha Pickersgill, director of finance and facilities at Rennie Grove said, “With the number of people needing our care rising every year, our newly-transformed building will help ensure we can continue delivering services for all who need them. We are very grateful to CRASH and everyone involved in the project for working so well together to produce such a successful outcome.”