News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

The Silver Cup in Harpenden named best pub in Hertfordshire

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:17 AM April 14, 2022
Updated: 10:18 AM April 14, 2022
The Silver Pub in Harpenden has been named Hertfrodshire's best pub.

The Silver Pub in Harpenden has been named Hertfordshire's best pub. - Credit: The Silver Cup

The Silver Cup in Harpenden has won an esteemed national industry award. 

The traditional pub has been named the best pub in Hertfordshire by the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022. 

A fantastic selection of food and drink is on offer at The Silver Cup, Harpenden.

A fantastic selection of food and drink is on offer at The Silver Cup, Harpenden. - Credit: The Silver Cup

The Silver Cup gives customers a welcoming atmosphere, a wide array of drinks to enjoy and delicious food on offer in their restaurant. 

Matthew Reeder and Michael Singleton, owners, said: "We want to thank our team for working so hard to help us get were we are today, especially Olivia & Ewan who have been with us since day one. 

"A big thank you to our suppliers for the fabulous produce and lastly to our customers for the continued support."

The pub has also won the hearts of Harpenden as customers celebrated the news. 

The pub is now in the running to win the regional award and chanced to be named the best pub in the U.K

The pub is now in the running to win the regional award and chanced to be named the best pub in the U.K - Credit: The Silver Cup


One pubgoer said: "Really well deserved. Hard work pays off!"

The pubs have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London in June.

Most Read

  1. 1 More than 100 dead lambs dumped on farm near St Albans
  2. 2 Stevenage and St Albans at opposite ends of food hygiene rating table
  3. 3 Hertfordshire's favourite takeaways according to Just Eat
  1. 4 See inside this penthouse apartment with stunning views across St Albans
  2. 5 Four hospitalised after A1081 bus crash on Luton Road in Harpenden
  3. 6 Crash blocks main road through St Albans city centre
  4. 7 Over 800 arrests as Just Stop Oil protests continue in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 Harpenden publisher releases new book on prostate cancer featuring Sandridge sufferer's story
  6. 9 Hertfordshire puppy poisoned after eating Easter chocolate egg
  7. 10 Hertfordshire second in the UK for shed break-ins

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Food and Drink
Pubs
Harpenden News

Don't Miss

Police have closed Catherine Street in St Albans this afternoon (April 7). 

Herts Live News | Updated

Live updates as armed police swoop on Catherine Street in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A bus was involved in the crash on the A1081 Luton Road in Harpenden this evening (April 9).

Herts Live News

People ‘trapped’ after A1081 bus crash on Luton Road in Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Armed police arrested three men in Catherine Street, St Albans today (April 7).

Herts Live News

Three arrested as armed police carry out firearms operation in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
One of the beautiful buildings on Wheathampstead's historic High Street

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most popular postcodes

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon