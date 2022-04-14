The Silver Pub in Harpenden has been named Hertfordshire's best pub. - Credit: The Silver Cup

The Silver Cup in Harpenden has won an esteemed national industry award.

The traditional pub has been named the best pub in Hertfordshire by the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022.

A fantastic selection of food and drink is on offer at The Silver Cup, Harpenden. - Credit: The Silver Cup

The Silver Cup gives customers a welcoming atmosphere, a wide array of drinks to enjoy and delicious food on offer in their restaurant.

Matthew Reeder and Michael Singleton, owners, said: "We want to thank our team for working so hard to help us get were we are today, especially Olivia & Ewan who have been with us since day one.

"A big thank you to our suppliers for the fabulous produce and lastly to our customers for the continued support."

The pub has also won the hearts of Harpenden as customers celebrated the news.

The pub is now in the running to win the regional award and chanced to be named the best pub in the U.K - Credit: The Silver Cup



One pubgoer said: "Really well deserved. Hard work pays off!"

The pubs have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London in June.

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.