An opportunist thief has run off with a till from a St Albans beauty salon.

The Salon Collection in The Maltings was burgled around 2.45pm when a man entered and ran off with the cash register.

Police attended and are still searching the area for the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call 101 to report it.