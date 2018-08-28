Arrests made on The Ridgeway in St Albans

The junction between Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway in St Albans, where it is believed the arrests were made. Picture: Google. Archant

Police cars were buzzing around The Ridgeway in St Albans this afternoon as two people were arrested.

The two were arrested for possession with intent to supply and making off from police at around 3pm.

It is not yet known what they possessed, but they were stopped in a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

It is believed the incident took place near to Sherwood Avenue.