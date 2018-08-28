Arrests made on The Ridgeway in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 15:27 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 21 December 2018
Police cars were buzzing around The Ridgeway in St Albans this afternoon as two people were arrested.
The two were arrested for possession with intent to supply and making off from police at around 3pm.
It is not yet known what they possessed, but they were stopped in a silver Volkswagen Jetta.
It is believed the incident took place near to Sherwood Avenue.
