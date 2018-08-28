Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Arrests made on The Ridgeway in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:27 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 21 December 2018

The junction between Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway in St Albans, where it is believed the arrests were made. Picture: Google.

The junction between Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway in St Albans, where it is believed the arrests were made. Picture: Google.

Archant

Police cars were buzzing around The Ridgeway in St Albans this afternoon as two people were arrested.

The two were arrested for possession with intent to supply and making off from police at around 3pm.

It is not yet known what they possessed, but they were stopped in a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

It is believed the incident took place near to Sherwood Avenue.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

St Albans teenager jailed for assault after fight where boy was stabbed in Verulamium Park

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Burglars wielding screwdrivers target St Albans homes in crime spree

There have been a spate of burglaries around St Albans this December.

Three lanes of the M1 closed near St Albans due to crash

The view from junction 6A of the M1. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

Most Read

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that a Dunmow woman has died following a collision on the M11, near Trumpington.

Rare photos of Live Aid stars to go under the hammer at auction room

Spandau Ballet

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

The collision took place on the B184 at Thaxted.

Indian restaurant curries favour at awards night

L-R: Jalsa Ghar chef Helal Miah and head waiter Sultan Wright at this year's British Curry Awards. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Shop assistant threatened with an alleged pistol at Hatfield Broad Oak shop

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Arrests made on The Ridgeway in St Albans

The junction between Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway in St Albans, where it is believed the arrests were made. Picture: Google.

National League South: St Albans City make second signing of the week

Josh McLeod-Urquhart during his first spell at St Albans City. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Luton Airport reports 45 per cent drop in noise complaints between July and September

London Luton Airport. Picture: Luton Airport

Hitchin & Harpenden MP welcomes better police funding, most of which will come from taxpayers

Bim Afolami shadowing a police officer and a police community support officer.

Cold War shelter in Bricket Wood listed by Historic England

The Air-raid precaution railway control centre which was built at Bricket Wood in the 1950's to operate the rail network if London was destroyed in a nuclear war. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists