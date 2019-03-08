Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Plastic free shopping: A look into a zero-waste supermarket in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:35 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 02 July 2019

Sustainable St Albans

Sustainable St Albans

Archant

International Plastic Bag Free Day is this week and the Herts Ad went to visit a refill shop in St Albans which is helping reduce plastic waste all year round.

The Refill Pantry, London Road, St Albans is helping to reduce plastic waste. Photo: Laura BillThe Refill Pantry, London Road, St Albans is helping to reduce plastic waste. Photo: Laura Bill

In its ninth year, the day is to raise awareness of the environmental impact and hazards of single-use plastic bags, and promote more sustainable solutions. The Refill Pantry on London Road helps people contribute positively to the planet by taking their own containers to fill up with hundreds of different items, from coffee beans to cleaning products.

You may also want to watch:

We spoke to the owner and St Albans residents to find out their ideas.

Regular customers use the pantry with various containers in which to take their purchases home.

The Refill Pantry on London Road is a zero-waste supermarket in St Albans. Picture: Laura BillThe Refill Pantry on London Road is a zero-waste supermarket in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans resident and teacher Nathan McMinn said he much prefers this type of shopping as he feels like he is creating a better future for younger generations by cutting back on the use of plastic.

He added: "Certain products are more expensive and I don't mind paying that knowing it has been ethically sourced. Other things are cheaper, such as spices, which are pence instead of pounds."

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

St Albans school expansion plan backed despite loss of playing field

St Peter's School in St Albans is due to expand, but Sport England fears this will have a detrimental effect on the school's playing field. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal for missing man in Bengeo

Connor Brittain is missing from Bengeo.

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

St Albans school expansion plan backed despite loss of playing field

St Peter's School in St Albans is due to expand, but Sport England fears this will have a detrimental effect on the school's playing field. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal for missing man in Bengeo

Connor Brittain is missing from Bengeo.

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Plastic free shopping: A look into a zero-waste supermarket in St Albans

Sustainable St Albans

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

St Albans campaigners take part in Plastic Free July to reduce waste

St Albans MP Anne Main met with representatives from Starbucks to learn what they are doing to reduce single-use plastics. Picture: Anne Main's office

St Albans police awarded for services to the city

St Albans officers getting their awards.

Luton named among gazumping hotspots

Oak Road, Luton. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists