Plastic free shopping: A look into a zero-waste supermarket in St Albans

International Plastic Bag Free Day is this week and the Herts Ad went to visit a refill shop in St Albans which is helping reduce plastic waste all year round.

The Refill Pantry, London Road, St Albans is helping to reduce plastic waste. Photo: Laura Bill The Refill Pantry, London Road, St Albans is helping to reduce plastic waste. Photo: Laura Bill

In its ninth year, the day is to raise awareness of the environmental impact and hazards of single-use plastic bags, and promote more sustainable solutions. The Refill Pantry on London Road helps people contribute positively to the planet by taking their own containers to fill up with hundreds of different items, from coffee beans to cleaning products.

We spoke to the owner and St Albans residents to find out their ideas.

Regular customers use the pantry with various containers in which to take their purchases home.

The Refill Pantry on London Road is a zero-waste supermarket in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill The Refill Pantry on London Road is a zero-waste supermarket in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans resident and teacher Nathan McMinn said he much prefers this type of shopping as he feels like he is creating a better future for younger generations by cutting back on the use of plastic.

He added: "Certain products are more expensive and I don't mind paying that knowing it has been ethically sourced. Other things are cheaper, such as spices, which are pence instead of pounds."