Meet the St Albans councillor powerlifting for Team GB

A newly-elected district councillor has been selected to compete for Team GB at the World Powerlifting Championships in Canada.

Outside the district council chamber, Cllr Ajanta Hilton enjoys success as one of the country's top weight lifters.

Incredibly, she only started powerlifting five years ago: "I never did any sport of any kind when I was younger. I used to hide in the lockers when it was PE at school! In my late 30s I joined CrossFit St Albans and loved the weights side.

"I found out I had a natural strength and with encouragement of my husband, decided to specifically train in powerlifting."

Starting off by competing in regional events, Ajanta eventually worked up to the nationals.

"After competing in the British Masters in Belfast and winning silver this summer, I was selected to represent GB at the World Masters Powerlifting Championships.

"This is the biggest honour I could imagine and very humbling to be on a world stage at the age of 44!"

The competition will see her take part in three attempts at back squat, bench place and deadlift, judged by a panel of refugees.

"You compete in a weight class - I am 69-76kg - and there are strict rules, for example depth of back squat, pause for bench press, command on chest etc.

"The key is to be consistent with a good technique - I train four times a week for an hour and a half - sticking to a programme provided by my coach, Charlotte McPherson.

"I absolutely love the atmosphere at regional and national competitions and the huge support network. I’ve made many friends who I would have never come across in my day-to-day life!"

So far her personal bests are a 145kg back squat, a 72.5 bench press and a 170kg deadlift, which are all regional records.

So what would she say to other people considering powerlifting? "I am passionate about weights and resistance training being key for longevity, health and bone density. I recently went for a DEXA scan and was told I had the heaviest skeleton they’d seen - man or woman - and I’d staved off osteoporosis and bone breaks!

"I would encourage anyone to lift and not be scared of lifting heavy - get a good coach to learn technique and go from there.

"I would never have dreamed to be in this position a few years ago but you never know until you try! I never had anyone from the Asian community doing anything close to this so I hope to inspire others to try lifting.

"My three kids and husband are a huge support and very encouraging, especially on those days where we have doubts and worries."

Ajanta stood as a Liberal Democrat for St Stephen ward in May's district council elections, having lived in the local community since she was 11, and was elected for a four year term.

She also serves on St Stephen Parish Council representing Chiswell Green, and is a leader with 1st Park Street Scouts.

Having previously worked as a chartered accountant for KPMG, she now works for Sri Lankan charity The Rainbow Centre, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children living in extreme poverty in south-western Sri Lanka by providing education, welfare and living support.

See rainbowcentresrilanka.com for more information.