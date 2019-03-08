St Albans ukelele and brass bands unite for charity

A St Albans ukelele band teamed up with a brass band in a joint concert to raise money for a disability charity.

Ukelele band The Pluckwits and St Albans City Brass Band performed in the 'Brass and Ukes' concert at Marshalswick Baptist Free Church on Saturday, June 8.

The music performed included songs by Beyoncé, Elvis and a medley from West Side Story, with instruments ranging from tubas to boomwhackers (colourful plastic tubes which can be used for percussion).

Vicky Arlidge, founder of The Pluckwits, said: "It was fantastic bringing together these two musical genres that are not normally combined! Our joint numbers went down really well with the audience, with plenty of singing and swaying along!

"Hopefully it will be the start of an ongoing and totally unique collaboration."

The concert raised more than £540 for the Digswell Place Group Riding for Disabled Association.