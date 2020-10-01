A patient’s view of the new Grove House

With Grove House now open for the drop-in service and for individual clinic or therapy sessions, one patient, Becky Cummings, has given her reaction to the newly-transformed building.

Becky, 38, from St Albans, has been a patient at Grove House since 2012 and has used a number of different services to support her through courses of chemotherapy and other treatments for pancreatic and liver cancer.

“As soon as I entered the building I was struck by the impressive transformation and positive welcome. I instantly felt a sense of emotional and physical calm. Then came the ‘wow’ as I continued to walk around.

“The atmosphere is so light, bright and airy with its clean, fresh, white walls, warm, light wooden floors and furniture that gives the rooms a vibrant and energising pop of colour. The therapy rooms are warm and inviting and would be befitting of any luxury spa!

“Our environment has a profound impact on how we feel and with large windows and doors framing different aspects of the gardens like artwork on the wall, the new building truly brings the outside in, giving you light and a sense of tranquillity.

“The new Grove House more than delivers, not only did it make me feel energised and positive, but it also managed to give me a sense of calm and peace. I feel excited for the future as Grove House now truly reflects the Rennie Grove ethos of focusing on what’s possible, the here and now enabling you to focus on living. I really didn’t want to leave.”

Becky was part of a group set up by Rennie Grove to bring the initial vision to life and to ensure that the building reflected what patients need. Also part of the group were Amanda Rodea of Rodea Interiors and Emma Kosh of Emma Kosh Interiors who generously volunteered some of their time and design expertise, giving advice on choices of colours, fixtures, flooring, furniture and display to help create the impressive finished effect.

See the transformation of Grove House at renniegrove.org/virtualtour and find out how you could help Rennie Grove finish furnishing Grove House for the benefit of patients like Becky.