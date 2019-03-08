Advanced search

St Albans Sleepout to help people recover from addictions

PUBLISHED: 09:50 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 25 October 2019

Adrienne Arthurs, chief executive of The Living Room which has partnered up with other services helps people with addiction recovery. Picture: Rita Cooper

Adrienne Arthurs, chief executive of The Living Room which has partnered up with other services helps people with addiction recovery. Picture: Rita Cooper

Archant

A St Albans rehabilitation programme is asking for people to sleep out to raise money.

Addiction charity The Living Room is challenging locals to take part in this year's St Alban's Sleepout to help raise funds to support those who are at risk of, or have become homeless through, addiction.

It offers free professional counselling to people with a range of addictions.

You may also want to watch:

Chief executive of The Living Room Adrienne Arthurs said: "Sadly homelessness and addiction often walk hand-in-hand. The support we provide provides can enable people to avoid becoming homeless and help those who are to recover from any addiction."

The annual St Albans Sleepout raises money for charities that help the homeless in Hertfordshire, including Centre 33, Emmaus, Herts Young Homeless and Open Door.

The St Albans Sleepout is on December 6 at Oaklands College from 9.00pm - 7.00am.

To find out more visit www.livingroomherts.org/Event/st-albans-sleepout-2019 and www.stalbanssleepout.org.uk

St Albans corner café calls for customers

Cafe on the Corner. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Tributes paid to St Albans restaurateur who owned the Black Lion

Former St Albans pub landlord, Ken O'Gorman, has passed away aged 85. Picture: Supplied

Comment: £2 million for a flat? Well, this is Harpenden!

Not cheap: Harpenden's Welcombe House. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Potters Bar RSPCA needs homes for hundreds of horses

Lily, 4, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

