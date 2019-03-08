St Albans Sleepout to help people recover from addictions

Adrienne Arthurs, chief executive of The Living Room which has partnered up with other services helps people with addiction recovery. Picture: Rita Cooper Archant

A St Albans rehabilitation programme is asking for people to sleep out to raise money.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Addiction charity The Living Room is challenging locals to take part in this year's St Alban's Sleepout to help raise funds to support those who are at risk of, or have become homeless through, addiction.

It offers free professional counselling to people with a range of addictions.

You may also want to watch:

Chief executive of The Living Room Adrienne Arthurs said: "Sadly homelessness and addiction often walk hand-in-hand. The support we provide provides can enable people to avoid becoming homeless and help those who are to recover from any addiction."

The annual St Albans Sleepout raises money for charities that help the homeless in Hertfordshire, including Centre 33, Emmaus, Herts Young Homeless and Open Door.

The St Albans Sleepout is on December 6 at Oaklands College from 9.00pm - 7.00am.

To find out more visit www.livingroomherts.org/Event/st-albans-sleepout-2019 and www.stalbanssleepout.org.uk