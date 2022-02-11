News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Harpenden children enjoy BMX stuntman show

Laura Bill

Published: 11:19 AM February 11, 2022
The Lea primary school in Harpenden celebrated Feeling Good Week with a series of workshops.

A Harpenden primary school has been using BMX bikes to teach children about well-being.

Feeling Good Week is a Herts-wide event that encourages schools and the wider community to promote children and young people’s emotional well-being by raising awareness of mental health and showing where support can be accessed within the community.

Former world and UK half pipe champion, Mike Mullen, from BMX Academy, wowed the whole school with an outdoor assembly, which featured him jumping over teachers and the head as well as different daredevil tricks.

Year 5 and Year 6 subsequently joined him for workshops about growth mind-set and showing resilience.

Y6 teacher Claire Weston, who also co-ordinated the week's events said: "The children were very excited at the opportunity to have a go at performing various tricks and challenges themselves on the BMX bikes.

"Other workshops throughout the week involved physical well-being with challenge sport, drama role-play linked to emotions and mindful movement from the Happy Human Project - all a great success!"

