Advanced search

Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you...now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 16:11 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 April 2020

The Herts Advertiser is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

The Herts Advertiser is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Archant

Since 1855, the Herts Advertiser has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger – and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of where we live.

We started life from a small office in the Clock House at the base of the city’s Clock Tower, close to where our offices are today.

Some of the diverse events the newspaper has covered over the past 160 years have included the IRA bomb attack on the Alban Arena in 1991, the 19th century fight to save and restore the Clock Tower, the campaign against a Tesco supermarket on the Eversheds site some 10 years ago and St Albans becoming a city in 1977.

You may also want to watch:

We wrote about the founding of the Ryder Cup in 1927, the Verulamium archaeological excavations of the 1930s, the funeral of comedian Eric Morecambe in 1984, the opening of Britain’s first naturist club in Bricket Wood in 1930, the birth of St Albans City FC in 1908, and the introduction of a disastrous one-way system designed to solve the city’s traffic problems in October 1988.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Local Plan receives severe criticism from government inspectors

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

St Albans man calls for help as he remains stuck in Argentina

Zach Marzouk from St Albans, has been living with his girlfriend Belu in Argentina, however recently quit his job to return to the UK and has been unable to get home due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Zach Marzouk

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Local Plan receives severe criticism from government inspectors

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

St Albans man calls for help as he remains stuck in Argentina

Zach Marzouk from St Albans, has been living with his girlfriend Belu in Argentina, however recently quit his job to return to the UK and has been unable to get home due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Zach Marzouk

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden girl, 10, set to chop long locks to fundraise for NHS

10-year-old Freya Seneviratne from Harpenden is sacraficing her long hair to help raise money for the NHS. Picture: Nicola Seneviratne

Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you...now please help support our journalism

The Herts Advertiser is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Shearer? Lineker? Wright? Harrow rather glad they had Clemence and Moss instead

Harrow FC in the 2000-01 season, their last in the Herts Ad Sunday League. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

St Albans residents asked to avoid bonfires to help emergency services

St Albans District Council is asking residents not to have bonfires to protect those with coronavirus symptoms and reduce pressure on emergency services. Picture: St Albans District Council

St Albans City’s Ian Allinson happy to have some clarity as National League ends season

The season that ended prematurely began with shirt sleeves for St Albans City manager Ian Allinson against Chippenham Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24