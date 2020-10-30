Shop Local: Award-winning boutique fighting back through pandemic pressures

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been seen across the fashion sector, regardless of their past successes.

St Albans’ acclaimed The Dressing Room was founded in 2005 by Deryane Tadd, and over the last 15 years has been listed in the top 50 boutiques in the Sunday Telegraph’s Stella Magazine 2019, Glamour magazine’s top 50 boutiques and Stylist Magazine’s best 50 boutiques and was peer voted as the UK’s no 1 most Inspiring Independent Fashion Retailer.

But no number of awards could have compensated for three months of closure under lockdown, and the subsequent social distancing restrictions.

Deryane said she is constantly adapting and changing her strategies to keep the business viable.

“I employ 18 people, so I have to ensure we keep trading to keep jobs safe, but the restrictions and changing measures make it a real and urgent challenge.”

She has spoken out about the road closures imposed by the county council in High Street.

“I can only assume that the road closures were put in initially with good intentions of social distancing, however the blocking off of the High Street has had a catastrophic effect on footfall and access to the city centre car parks.

“The access to the car parks is horrendous under this new system, and people simply do not have the time to sit in traffic to reach them. Making High Sreet inaccessible has turned it into a secondary location with no passing traffic or trade. The impact and consequences of this have been dire and I am led to believe that there may be moves to make this a permanent closure - if this is the case then jobs and businesses will almost certainly be put at risk as trade lessens.”

Deryane said it is imperative that this Christmas is a success, and is supporting the Herts Ad’s #ShopLocal campaign.

“Independent retailers are the lifeblood of the local high street, and without them it will lose its soul.

“As independent retailers, we source our products specifically with our customer base in mind, we provide exceptional shopping experiences tailored to our clientele and we have fun with our customers whilst we do it. You simply don’t get the same level of detail, care and attention from the big chains.

“I do feel that people have re-evaluated how they shop and where they shop, many more people are choosing to shop local and actively support small businesses, they are becoming more aware of the impact their shopping habits have on the individuals working in and running independents. Now more than ever, it is a case of use us or lose us.”

The Dressing Room relies on a strong online presence, with its website (the-dressingroom.com) widening the shop’s reach nationally and internationally.

“We offer virtual styling appointments, you can book a session with one of our trained stylists and the Deryane’s Picks section offers somewhere where you can find all the pieces I am currently coveting and styling in my videos.

“All of these elements are very popular and help to bring that personal service we are so known for in store, to you wherever you may be. Since March, we have seen these areas really grow in terms of engagement, as people are actively looking for that connection with businesses and want to feel inspired.”

She has also been championing St Albans as a tourist destination, with a section of the site dedicated to encouraging visitors to the city: “We had seen a real increase in visitors to the store from far and wide and they would often ask us for tips on where to go to eat and drink or where to extend their stay in St Albans.

“Introducing the Visit St Albans page means that there is a specific place for people to plan their trip to the city before they visit us, we have chosen all of our team’s favourite small businesses to visit, eat and drink.”