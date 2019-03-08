Advanced search

Artwork by St Albans people up for auction to fundraise for three charities

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 September 2019

The Businesses Community (TBC) are auctioning off artwork by people in the St Albans community to raise money for Home Start Herts, JDRF and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Picture: TBC

Unique artwork by creative people in St Albans is up for auction to raise money for charity.

At the beginning of August The Businesses Community (TBC) invited the district's budding artists to buy one of its canvases, create a piece of art, and return the masterpiece.

All of the submissions are now being exhibited and included in a silent auction to raise money for Home Start Herts, JDRF and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Founder of TBC St Albans, Sue Wybrow, said: "These charities really need our help. Placing your bids online or coming along on September 20 will really make a big difference so please dig deep.

"Who knows, you may get the next Van Gogh, Warhol or Picasso for your home or office wall. The art will also make a fantastic Christmas gift."

View the artwork at either the Rothamsted Research exhibition on September 20 between 4.30pm and 6.30pm or online at stalbans.thebusinessescommunity.com/the-art-of-tbc.

The link can also be used to place silent bids and book tickets for the event.

