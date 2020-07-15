8 of the best burgers joints in St Albans

The best burger joints in St Albans. Image: Getty Archant

A toasted bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with melting cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot, salty fries - anytime is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in St Albans.

The Meating Room

22 Catherine Street, St Albans, AL3 5BX

Burgers with themed names around St Albans locations – including the ‘Flaming Fleetville’, ‘Verulamium’ and ‘Holywell’.

Craft and Cleaver

62 Catherine Street, St Albans, AL3 5BU

A pub which alongside burgers serves smoked ribs, brisket and other American BBQ staples.

Hatch

20 Holywell Hill, St Albans, AL1 1BZ

A small spot serving food for all day including burgers, waffles, coffee and cocktails.



The Beech House

81 St Peter’s Street, St Albans, AL1 3EG

A pub in the centre of St Albans serving a wide variety of food and drink, and open from morning until night.

The Peacock

13 Hatfield Road, St Albans, AL1 3RR

An atmospheric pub with a fireplace on the outskirts of the city centre, serving homemade burgers alongside cocktails and wine.

The King Harry

2 King Harry Lane, St Albans, AL3 4BL

A traditional pub with a rustic interior and a garden, and a menu of burgers and classic pub food.



The Peahen

14 London Road, St Albans, AL1 1NG

Built in 1480 but restored after burning down towards the end of the 19th century, The Peahen is a dog-friendly pub with a beer garden and hand-crafted cocktails.

The Portland Arms

Portland Street, St Albans, AL3 4RA

A menu with an emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients, in a traditional Georgian pub with weekly quiz nights.