8 of the best burgers joints in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 11:56 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 15 July 2020
Archant
A toasted bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with melting cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot, salty fries - anytime is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in St Albans.
The Meating Room
22 Catherine Street, St Albans, AL3 5BX
Burgers with themed names around St Albans locations – including the ‘Flaming Fleetville’, ‘Verulamium’ and ‘Holywell’.
Craft and Cleaver
62 Catherine Street, St Albans, AL3 5BU
A pub which alongside burgers serves smoked ribs, brisket and other American BBQ staples.
Hatch
20 Holywell Hill, St Albans, AL1 1BZ
A small spot serving food for all day including burgers, waffles, coffee and cocktails.
The Beech House
81 St Peter’s Street, St Albans, AL1 3EG
You may also want to watch:
A pub in the centre of St Albans serving a wide variety of food and drink, and open from morning until night.
The Peacock
13 Hatfield Road, St Albans, AL1 3RR
An atmospheric pub with a fireplace on the outskirts of the city centre, serving homemade burgers alongside cocktails and wine.
The King Harry
2 King Harry Lane, St Albans, AL3 4BL
A traditional pub with a rustic interior and a garden, and a menu of burgers and classic pub food.
The Peahen
14 London Road, St Albans, AL1 1NG
Built in 1480 but restored after burning down towards the end of the 19th century, The Peahen is a dog-friendly pub with a beer garden and hand-crafted cocktails.
The Portland Arms
Portland Street, St Albans, AL3 4RA
A menu with an emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients, in a traditional Georgian pub with weekly quiz nights.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.