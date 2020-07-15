Advanced search

8 of the best burgers joints in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:56 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 15 July 2020

The best burger joints in St Albans. Image: Getty

The best burger joints in St Albans. Image: Getty

Archant

A toasted bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with melting cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot, salty fries - anytime is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in St Albans.

The Meating Room

22 Catherine Street, St Albans, AL3 5BX

Burgers with themed names around St Albans locations – including the ‘Flaming Fleetville’, ‘Verulamium’ and ‘Holywell’.

Craft and Cleaver

62 Catherine Street, St Albans, AL3 5BU

A pub which alongside burgers serves smoked ribs, brisket and other American BBQ staples.

Hatch

20 Holywell Hill, St Albans, AL1 1BZ

A small spot serving food for all day including burgers, waffles, coffee and cocktails.



The Beech House

81 St Peter’s Street, St Albans, AL1 3EG

You may also want to watch:

A pub in the centre of St Albans serving a wide variety of food and drink, and open from morning until night.

The Peacock

13 Hatfield Road, St Albans, AL1 3RR

An atmospheric pub with a fireplace on the outskirts of the city centre, serving homemade burgers alongside cocktails and wine.

The King Harry

2 King Harry Lane, St Albans, AL3 4BL

A traditional pub with a rustic interior and a garden, and a menu of burgers and classic pub food.



The Peahen

14 London Road, St Albans, AL1 1NG

Built in 1480 but restored after burning down towards the end of the 19th century, The Peahen is a dog-friendly pub with a beer garden and hand-crafted cocktails.

The Portland Arms

Portland Street, St Albans, AL3 4RA

A menu with an emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients, in a traditional Georgian pub with weekly quiz nights.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Cannabis farm found in St Albans forest

A large cannabis farm in Heartwood Forest has been found and destroyed by police. picture: St Albans police

Reports of St Albans COVID-19 spike are refuted by county council

At the weekend media other than the Herts Advertiser reported that St Albans had recorded one of the highest increases in new cases of coronavirus in the country. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

St Albans named among UK’s happiest - and wealthiest - places

The average St Albans resident is both happy and well off. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cannabis farm found in St Albans forest

A large cannabis farm in Heartwood Forest has been found and destroyed by police. picture: St Albans police

Reports of St Albans COVID-19 spike are refuted by county council

At the weekend media other than the Herts Advertiser reported that St Albans had recorded one of the highest increases in new cases of coronavirus in the country. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

St Albans named among UK’s happiest - and wealthiest - places

The average St Albans resident is both happy and well off. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Men and vehicle searched for drugs in St Albans

There was a large police presence in Victoria Street and Upper Lattimore Road in St Albans yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 14). Picture: Supplied

8 of the best burgers joints in St Albans

The best burger joints in St Albans. Image: Getty

8 of the finest brunch spots in St Albans

The best brunch spots arournd St Albans. Image: Supplied

Everything you need to know about home insurance

Break ins can be enormously upsetting. Picture: iStock/PA

St Albans Pub in the Park postponed until 2021

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's Michelin-starred The Hand and Flowers pub will be serving up food at the new Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House in September.