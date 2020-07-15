Advanced search

8 of the finest brunch spots in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:48 15 July 2020

One of the best meals of the week, a leisurely brunch can’t be beat – however you like your eggs. Here are the best cafes and restaurants in St Albans and serving up full English breakfasts, pastries and all the brunch options in between.

The Waffle House

Kingsbury Water Mill, St Michael’s Street, St Albans, AL3 4SJ

Located near Verulamium Park, The Waffle House serves both sweet and savoury waffles in a working watermill café.

George Street Canteen

9a George Street, St Albans, AL3 4ER

With a view of St Albans Cathedral, the family-run café provides both indoor and outdoor seating, serving brunch, sandwiches and sweet treats.

The Breakfast Club

62 Stanhope Road, St Albans, AL1 5BL

An American-style brunch menu in a simple café with exposed brick and wooden tables.

The Pudding Stop

6 The Colonnade, Verulam Road, St Albans, AL3 4DD

Starting as a pudding van at St Albans station, The Pudding Stop is a bakery and café serving puddings and pastries from morning until evening.

Hatch

20 Holywell Hill, St Albans, AL1 1BZ

Serves classic brunch food including avocado toast, waffles and bacon buns, along with all-day fare.

Bill’s

2 Chequer Street, St Albans, AL1 3XZ

A restaurant serving breakfast/brunch, afternoon tea and dinner, in an eclectic-style venue.

Prime Steak & Grill

83-85 London Road, St Albans AL1 1LN

A steakhouse serving a set-price bottomless brunch on Saturdays, featuring classic breakfast food, steak with eggs and bottomless prosecco, aperol spritz and St Germain spritz.

Waddington Road Coffee & Kitchen

6 Waddington Road, St Albans, AL3 5EX

A café which serves brunch classics and American-style breakfasts, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

