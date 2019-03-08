It's OK To Say joins forces with St Albans pub for Well Being Week

Today marks the start of The Beech House's first-ever Well Being Week, supporting local mental awareness campaign It's OK To Say.

The event is the brainchild of Richard Batchelar, general manager at the St Peter's Street pub and restaurant, who said: "If you don't look after your staff, you have nothing and we want to support the community in as many ways as possible."

The first Well Being Week is looking at nutrition - the importance of a healthy diet, exercise, fitness and health living, mental health and well being.

The schedule for the week is:

Wednesday November 13 11am-12noon: The importance of a healthy diet by nutritionist Katie Chaplin;

Thursday November 14 11am-12noon: Exercise, fitness and healthy living by the team at Fitness First.

Friday November 15 11am-12noon: Mental health and wellbeing by Stacey Turner from It's OK To Say supported by Lotte Stringer from Hector's House.

Saturday November 16 11am-3pm: Family activity day with kids face painting, arts and crafts and a visit from It's OK To Say's mascot bear! Gold coin donations to It's OK To Say.

It's OK To Say founder Stacey Turner said: "Richard and I have had several meetings now and have discussed the importance of highlighting such important information with so many around us dealing with and battling the unspoken on a daily basis.

"I am grateful to Richard that he is allowing not only myself, but my guest and friend, Lotte Stringer from Hector's House to talk through self-esteem, coping strategies and tools to 'dial down' negative emotions. We will both talk about our own personal experiences of losing loved ones to suicide and our own personal experiences. We will also open it up at the end for a Q&A session.

"You may or may not be suffering from a mental health problem, it's nothing to be ashamed of and it does not define you as a person. You may just want some reassurance and/or want to learn some new information that you can apply to your everyday life. Let us inspire you, come along."